Exploring the Rise of OTT Platforms and their Importance to B2B Marketers

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTT platforms and their evolution are impacting a change in ad inventory pricing and strategy models. The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the demand of OTT services. We are in the era of on-demand content because brands, publishers, media creators want to satiate the entertainment needs of their consumers with a range of choice. Consumers today love the easy access to personalized content right from their hand-held devices. On-demand content is the new content and it is omnipresent, on every social media platform, websites and all over the web. On-demand video has also gained popularity among consumer masses, and as a result various kinds of OTT platforms are experiencing quicker adoption all over the world.

