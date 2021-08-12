Diana Lien Velis

Our wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on August 9, 2021. Our mother was a fearless and hardworking woman who was devoted to her family. She spoke fluent French and always "Catered to the Cosmopolitan". She was a proud chef who owned the 27th Street Grill and The Grill on 33rd and Washington Blvd from 1984 to 1995 with the love of her life, her husband, Nickolas. During this time her food brought people together to celebrate life and one another. She later continued sharing her skills as a talented chef and mentor in local establishments.