'A place where people are kind': Stratford's St. James welcomes new principal

STRATFORD — The term “Catholic school” doesn’t usually conjure up an amusement park ride in the popular imagination. Welcome to education in a time of pandemic. “We most likely will be riding a roller coaster as new variants of the COVID-19 virus come and go,” Diocese of Bridgeport Superintendent Steven Cheeseman wrote in a letter to parents of parochial school students last week. “We must carefully monitor these trends and respond appropriately to the resulting ebb and flow created by these variant cycles.”