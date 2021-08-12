Boyfriend Dungeon surprise launches on Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch

Kitfox Games has launched its dungeon crawler dating sim hybrid Boyfriend Dungeon as a surprise drop during last night’s Nintendo Indie World presentation. The game sees you thrown into a series of procedurally generated dungeons that you’ll have to clear. However the weapons you use also happen to transform into people that you can date. Some of these weapons are being abducted & left damaged in the dungeon. It’s up to you to find out who’s doing this and why. Teaming up to take on the dungeon’s monsters, you’ll also build up relationships with these weapons to level them up.