The tantalising Thai island that Britons can still get to
One hot afternoon, I cross scorching butterscotch sands barefoot, hopping like a firewalker to the Surin’s beach bar, and order a cocktail called a Sandbox. Best sipped when sunset reorders the silvery-light chaos of the Andaman Sea, the Sandbox is part Olmeca Gold tequila, part amaretto, with added honey caramel syrup. It’s garnished with passionfruit. It’s also the name of Thailand’s experimental cordon sanitaire aiming to relaunch tourism – the Phuket Sandbox (although the barman insists the cocktail was on the menu before the scheme was dreamt up).www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0