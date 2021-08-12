The tantalising Thai island that Britons can still get to

This casual Thai restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue specializes in street food. The dining room is even designed to look like a market, with signs hanging from the ceiling. You can surely rely on curries and noodle entrees here, but what makes Thai Market stand out is the selection of smaller snacks inspired by street food in Bangkok. Try the daikon cakes sauteed in a sticky soy sauce with bean sprouts, eggs, and scallions, or the Thai Market egg crepe filled with shrimp, hot peppers, tofu, and sweet coconut sauce. One more thing to know: Thai Market fuels Columbia students in the same way that Red Bull and late nights do, so you’ll probably spot a bunch of 20-year-olds here.