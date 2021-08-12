Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Disability advocates sue Mississippi over ‘severe’ and ‘barbaric” prison conditions

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOSXk_0bPPWhYz00

An advocacy group for the disabled is suing Mississippi’s Department of Corrections, alleging disabled prisoners are suffering inhumane conditions at the state’s prisons.

Disability Rights Mississippi filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday against the department and the state prisons’ health provider, Vitalcore Health Strategies LLC, The Clarion Ledger reported.

The complaint names MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain as a defendant. It cites severe and barbaric conditions at state prisons that put prisoners at risk of imminent and substantial harm.

The allegations range from guards encouraging inmates to commit suicide to denying them access to toilets and showers, according to the lawsuit. Some inmates weren’t receiving their prescribed medications. One other, who used a feeding tube, wasn’t given the supplies necessary to clean their tube. Another inmate was denied a wheelchair despite a severe spinal injury.

“For individuals with disabilities, incarceration in an MDOC facility can equate to a death sentence,” Polly Tribble, executive director of Disability Rights Mississippi, said in a statement. “The appalling conditions and treatment occurring inside MDOC facilities are a human rights crisis.”

The nonprofit filed the lawsuit after extensive monitoring at three facilities: South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and Mississippi State Penitentiary or Parchman Prison Farm.

Leo Honeycutt, a spokesman for the state’s corrections department, said Wednesday the state does not comment on pending litigation.

This is not the first time the state department of corrections has been sued for poor conditions in its prisons. In January 2020, rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sued the department for inhumane and unconstitutional conditions at Parchman. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
39K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Parchman, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burl Cain
Person
Yo Gotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clarion Ledger#Mdoc#Parchman Prison Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Prisons No Longer Have Inmates

Equality and fair treatment in prisons have been in the spotlight lately for a lot of reasons. We have heard stories of inmates being treated unfairly and in a few cases, there have been inmates that have lost their lives. Just recently, according to newsbreak.com, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill striking the term "inmate'' from New York law. The reason behind this move is, the term "inmate" can actually have a dehumanizing effect on people that are in jail.
Posted by
rolling out

Yo Gotti offers support to family of Mississippi prisoner found dead

Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Yo Gotti has stepped up once again in his fight to help bring change to America’s prisons. The “Rake It Up” creator and Team ROC are covering the funeral and autopsy expenses for 26-year-old Chadarion Henderson, who was found dead at Parchman prison in Mississippi earlier this month.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Director of Mississippi nonprofit accused of stealing more than $40,000 of public money meant to feed children

A director of a nonprofit for youth in one of Mississippi’s poorest counties has been arrested for allegedly stealing state funds meant to feed needy children. Carol Jackson, the executive director and founder of Sunflower County’s On Track Community Development Corporation was indicted earlier this month on fraud charges, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said Monday.
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Mississippi pastors call for statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Delta variant sweeps through Mississippi, local pastors are calling for the government to do more. Pastor FL Blount and Pastor Greg Divinity held a news conference on Thursday morning to express their concerns. The pastors said the virus is getting out of control and local leaders are not doing enough to stop the spread.
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Gov. Tate Reeves urges Mississippians get vaccinated, will not issue mask mandate

TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves has offered Mississippians a look at the state’s response to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, caused by the highly contagious delta variant. “My goal from the beginning has been to protect the integrity of our health care system, and that goal remains the same,” Reeves said during a press conference on Friday, held one day after the governor announced Mississippi’s State of Emergency declaration would be extended 30 days to “ease the process for securing additional resources.”
Mississippi Statemyarklamiss.com

Mississippi governor extends his pandemic emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending his state-of-emergency order that gives public health officials and other government leaders some flexibility in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday, shortly after Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. Reeves...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Parole can’t be revoked for refusing faith-based rehab, federal court rules

A federal appeals court has ruled that parole cannot be revoked for a Colorado felon who refused to participate in a rehabilitation program that has a religious component. The three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled last week that Mark Janny, who said he is an atheist, can sue the government over the February 2015 revocation of his parole, which was done because he balked at attending “Steps to Success,” a “transitional, Christian-based program” at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Kazakh Inmates Maim Themselves To Protest Prison Conditions

QYZYLORDA, Kazakhstan -- Five inmates at a prison in southern Kazakhstan have maimed themselves to protests conditions there. Relatives of the prisoners told RFE/RL on August 11 that the men hurt themselves 'to protest the pressure and humiliation' they face at Correctional Colony ZS-169/5 in the city of Qyzylorda. Officials...
wgno.com

Will Mississippi’s governor enforce another mask mandate?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There are plenty of strong opinions when it comes to mask mandates and how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. However, one thing is clear. Many are eagerly awaiting for more guidance from Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “I think he is selfish and has no concern for...
Posted by
Mississippi Today

Disability rights group sues MDOC for ‘inhumane and discriminatory’ prison conditions

Disability Rights Mississippi filed a class action lawsuit Monday against the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Commissioner Burl Cain and the department’s contracted medical provider VitalCore Health Strategies, alleging “inhumane and discriminatory conditions and practices in correctional facilities.”. The lawsuit stated MDOC and VitalCore do not provide adequate medical and mental...
Illinois StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says Illinois violating constitutional rights of transgender prisoners

EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal judge here last week said that there were “serious ongoing” violations of the Constitutional rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois “that must be immediately addressed.”. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel said in a memorandum and order that while the Illinois Department of Corrections...
iowapublicradio.org

'Trying To Avoid An Explosion': Advocates Raise Concerns About Prison Conditions

Advocates are sounding the alarm about a wave of restrictions put in place in some of the state’s prisons. The changes come in the wake of the killings of two staffers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, allegedly by two inmates. Some loved ones worry the conditions behind bars may lead to further violence.
cbslocal.com

Youth Advocates Push To Close Illinois Juvenile Prisons

There is now a push to close the prisons that house the youngest criminals in Illinois -- children. Instead is a proposal to rehabilitate them with a growing chorus of advocates who say prison time for juveniles is not the answer.
Stamford Advocate

Alaska prison reopens amid criticism from reform advocates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska prison that was closed for about five years will reopen Monday after a nearly $17 million renovation project, corrections officials said. The reopening of the Palmer Correctional Facility in Sutton will add about 300 beds to the state’s current prison capacity of about 5,200, Alaska Public Media reported Wednesday. The prison closed in 2016 because of a declining inmate population and in an effort to restructure costs.
Louisiana Stateblavity.com

C-Murder Leading Hunger Strike Over Unfair Conditions In Louisiana Prison

Corey Miller, better known as C-Murder, is leading a hunger strike at a correctional facility in Louisiana over the death of several incarcerated people due to COVID-19. The 49-year-old rapper, who is incarcerated at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, said in a statement provided by his publicist, that the institution participates in practices that jeopardize the health of people living at the prison, Fox 8 reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy