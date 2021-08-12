Cancel
TV Series

Love Island viewers are convinced this moment between Liberty and Jake is fake

Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Island fans are convinced that one particular moment between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish is fake, with a number of them calling out the scene in question on Twitter. Liberty and Jake have been together fairly consistently and despite some not-so-fun-to-watch moments (aka Casa Amor and you're-my-girlfriend-gate?), the pair have been very firmly coupled up for weeks. However, at last night's [August 11] episode viewers were shocked to see Liberty doubting her relationship with 24-year-old Jake during a preview clip of the next instalment.

