Love Island viewers are convinced this moment between Liberty and Jake is fake
Love Island fans are convinced that one particular moment between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish is fake, with a number of them calling out the scene in question on Twitter. Liberty and Jake have been together fairly consistently and despite some not-so-fun-to-watch moments (aka Casa Amor and you're-my-girlfriend-gate?), the pair have been very firmly coupled up for weeks. However, at last night's [August 11] episode viewers were shocked to see Liberty doubting her relationship with 24-year-old Jake during a preview clip of the next instalment.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0