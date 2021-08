Eflin (kneecap) completed a 28-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. After throwing a pair of bullpen sessions earlier in the week, Eflin took the next step forward in his recovery from right patella tendinitis by facing hitters. The Phillies will presumably check back in with Eflin on Monday before deciding whether to send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment, or to keep him around the big club and have him build up his pitch count through simulated games. Whenever he's reinstated, Eflin will likely bump Matt Moore from the Philadelphia rotation.