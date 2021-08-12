Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame's 2022 Class Will Ultimately Be Judged By The Finish

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhCf3_0bPPVkAx00

Notre Dame currently has the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and the No. 2 overall class according to 247Sports. As long as Notre Dame holds the current staff together the Irish will have one of the nation's 10 best classes and could perhaps push for a top five spot.

If Notre Dame wants to truly close the gap on the teams winning titles the staff must finish this class off on an even stronger note. That means this class will ultimately be judged on how it finishes, which I broke down in our latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

In this episode I break down the class and talk about the remaining needs. I go over the latest with the uncommitted players and break down who the priorities need to be if Notre Dame is going to finish this class off with a bang.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
138
Followers
596
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#American Football#Irish Breakdown Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

IB Insider: Latest Intel From Notre Dame Fall Camp

Notre Dame is over a week into its 2021 fall camp, and the squad is working hard to get ready for the season opener against Florida State. Like everyone else that is just a week into fall camp, Notre Dame is still a work in progress, but the team is battling hard and both sides of the ball are improving according to various sources.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Ranked 9th In Preseason AP Poll

The final preseason polls are now out and Notre Dame ranked 9th in the preseason poll with the Associated Press. Notre Dame ranked 7th in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which came out last week. Notre Dame finished the 2020 season ranked 5th in the final AP Poll. Four...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Class Impact: Adon Shuler Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up another talented defender today when 2023 safety Adon Shuler committed to Notre Dame. The Irvington (N.J.) High School safety picked Notre Dame over Penn State and Maryland. Let's take a look at how the commitment of Shuler impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and depth chart.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Friday Free-For-All

The Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly Friday Free-For-All Mailbag in which subscribers and listeners ask questions about Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and other college football topics. There were so many questions that we had to break the podcast into two sections, and here is part one of our show.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Names 7 Captains For The 2021 Season

For the second time in three years the Notre Dame football team has named seven players as captains. Notre Dame's captains for the 2021 season are running back Kyren Williams, center Jarrett Patterson, wide receiver Avery Davis, nose tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White and safety Kyle Hamilton.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook: Linebackers, Tyler Buchner, Injury Updates

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed a number of topics following the team's Thursday practice. Senior Shayne Simon returns as Notre Dame's starting Will linebacker, but his lack of production, the arrival of a new defensive coordinator and a strong start to the 2021 season by junior Marist Liufau has shook up the Will linebacker depth chart.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Jack Coan Named Notre Dame Starting Quarterback

In an expected move, head coach Brian Kelly today named graduate transfer Jack Coan as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame for the 2021 season. "All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp," Kelly said in a tweet. "Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Elite 2023 Defensive Lineman Learned A Lot During His Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is off to a hot start in 2023 defensive line recruiting, with a pair of commitments in Brenan Vernon and Keon Keeley. The Irish would like to add more impact pieces along the line, and one of the best prospects on the board is Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola star Derrick LeBlanc. Ranked as a five-star and the No. 23 player in the country on the 247Sports. composite board, LeBlanc is certainly the kind of elite talent that Notre Dame wants to complement Vernon and Keeley with.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class Jumps Up To No. 1

Notre Dame a big week on the recruiting trail, landing Vancouver (Wash.) Union star Tobias Merriweather and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout CJ Williams. The dynamic wide receiver tandem jumped Notre Dame all the way up to No. 1 in the Rivals 2022 team rankings and No. 2 according to 247Sports.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Talking CJ Williams, No. 1 Recruiting Class, Jack Coan, Notre Dame Freaks

In the latest segment with Sean Stires of WSBT Sportsbeat we talked about A LOT of Notre Dame football topics. We kicked things off talking about the commitment of wide receiver CJ Williams and the No. 1 ranked Notre Dame recruiting class. When we turn to team topics we discuss the Notre Dame offensive line, quarterback Jack Coan, Jordan Botelho and the "Freaks" on the Irish roster.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Makes Final 5 For Elite 2023 Linebacker

Notre Dame has already finished its 2022 linebacker class and it is an outstanding group of players. The goal now for the Irish coaches is to land a 2023 group that is just as good, if not better. There are two linebackers that stand above the rest for Notre Dame in that class, and the Irish made the final group of schools for one of those players, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean two-sport star Drayk Bowen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy