Melody Holt has been getting called out. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton Williams was caught off guard at her own birthday shindig on the latest episode. Melody Holt invited her friend Tiffany Whitlow and Tiffany didn’t waste any time bringing the gossip. In fact, she basically insinuated that she saw Destiny’s ex-husband La’Berrick Williams with another woman. Although Destiny said earlier that she was in a good space about the end of her marriage, the revelation upset her. So she had to step away and recollect herself. And to no surprise, so far, Destiny isn’t a fan of Tiffany.