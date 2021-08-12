Cancel
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with the S Pen included?

By Sumukh Rao
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lot of online leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. These are Samsung’s most premium smartphones and this time, they’re aiming at the masses. Samsung wants more people to adapt to the foldable form factor so, as a result, the pricing of the foldables this year has also come down slightly. They’ve even got rid of the Galaxy Note series which may disappoint a lot of stylus lovers out there. However, Samsung did include support for the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

