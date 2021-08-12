Toshiba Elevate Sky Leverages Cloud To Support The Digital Workforce
Toshiba’s Elevate Sky Platform Merges Cloud-Enabled Systems, Software & Services to Improve Productivity, Cut Costs & Increase Security. Toshiba America Business Solutions is enabling businesses to easily leverage cloud-based workplace solutions for modern workforce. The company’s Elevate Sky™ platform features a broad portfolio of Toshiba and third-party cloud-enabled systems, software and services including print, document and printer fleet management, workflow and beyond.aithority.com
