Laura Harrier’s Instagram account is secretly (or not so secretly, if you’re a major fan of the actor) full of cute outfit inspiration. Take her off-the-shoulder black dress set against an ocean backdrop, for example, or the gingham print dress she wore on April 26 while she leaned against a car — iconic. For those pondering about what to wear as summer ends, the answer can be found in the star’s latest look. In a recent photo posted to the ‘gram, Harrier wore a knit halter neck dress from Proenza Schouler. You can instantly tell it’s an easy item to transition you seamlessly from summer into fall, by way of layering with a denim jacket. (The actor’s exact piece is still available to shop, too.)