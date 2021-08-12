Cancel
FirstBank Expands Partnership with Jack Henry To Digitize Lending

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Rapidly Growing Bank Modernizes Commercial Lending, Extending Digital-First Approach. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, Jack Henry Lending announced that the $11.9 billion-asset FirstBank has expanded its partnership with Jack Henry, selecting the company’s digital commercial loan platform to create efficiencies while digitizing the experience for both borrowers and lenders.

