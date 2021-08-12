FirstBank Expands Partnership with Jack Henry To Digitize Lending

SEATTLE — Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced a global collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to upgrade its technology infrastructure and develop and deliver new guest services across its 21 hotel brands—including Days Inn, La Quinta, Microtel, Ramada, Super 8, and Wyndham. Moving to AWS enables Wyndham to enhance business performance, reinvest approximately 45 percent of reduced data center operating costs, and shut down additional physical data centers, putting it on track to achieve its goal of running 90-percent of its infrastructure in the cloud. The announcement is part of Wyndham’s multiyear digital transformation and investment in technology that automates hotel reservations, supports its franchisees by helping simplify operations, and enhances the guest experience across Wyndham properties globally.