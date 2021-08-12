Rakuten, ShopStyle Executive Jason Jay Sharma Joins Leading Influencer Marketing Platform CreatorIQ as VP of Product
Digital Veteran Will Continue To Drive Creator Commerce and Affiliate Capabilities, As Influencers Play Increasingly Important Role In $4.28 Trillion Ecommerce Industry. CreatorIQ, the influencer marketing platform powering efforts for brands like AB Inbev, Disney, and Unilever, announced that industry veteran Jason Jay Sharma will join the team as Vice President of Product. In his role, Sharma will continue to expand CreatorIQ’s commerce and affiliate offerings, as brands and agencies turn to influencers to drive business outcomes during the ecommerce revolution.aithority.com
Comments / 0