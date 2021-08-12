Rakuten, ShopStyle Executive Jason Jay Sharma Joins Leading Influencer Marketing Platform CreatorIQ as VP of Product

Solution Provides Insights to Merchants, Brands, and Manufacturers. M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and as the ecommerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve. Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers insights to more than a dozen industries including Animals & Pet Supplies, Apparel, Garden & Home, Sporting Goods and Toys & Games. The platform’s focus on ecommerce insights makes it a valuable tool for traditional retailers and brands as well as DTC and online-only players.