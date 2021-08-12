Daytime showers and storms as Fred pushes closer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our August pattern continues to chug right along. Not every day will be exactly the same, but they won’t be far from identical. Each afternoon will feature high temperatures between 90° and 95° with a mix of sun and clouds. With the tropical humidity in place, expect things to feel very steamy. We’re looking at daytime “feels like” temperatures in the 98° to 105° range through at least Sunday depending on how much rain develops on any given day.