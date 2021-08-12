Cancel
Vanessa Ribreau Joins BenchSci as Chief People Officer To Lead Company’s Embrace Of The Future Of Work

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

In the Face of Unprecedented Workplace Changes, Senior HR Leader Will Continue the Evolution of BenchSci’s Progressive and Award-Winning Culture. Toronto-based hypergrowth startup BenchSci announced the appointment of Vanessa Ribreau as Chief People Officer, effective August 10, 2021. In the face of global workplace disruption from COVID-19, Ribreau will lead BenchSci’s response, including to design and champion BenchSci’s people strategies, processes, and programs that create high-performing teams, a solid and engaged culture, and an efficient work environment.

Comments / 0

#Hypergrowth#Mba#Alayacare#Shopify
