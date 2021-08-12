Vanessa Ribreau Joins BenchSci as Chief People Officer To Lead Company’s Embrace Of The Future Of Work
In the Face of Unprecedented Workplace Changes, Senior HR Leader Will Continue the Evolution of BenchSci’s Progressive and Award-Winning Culture. Toronto-based hypergrowth startup BenchSci announced the appointment of Vanessa Ribreau as Chief People Officer, effective August 10, 2021. In the face of global workplace disruption from COVID-19, Ribreau will lead BenchSci’s response, including to design and champion BenchSci’s people strategies, processes, and programs that create high-performing teams, a solid and engaged culture, and an efficient work environment.aithority.com
