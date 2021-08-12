Avaya To Showcase Solutions That Enhance The Patient ExperienceI In Healthcare At HIMSS 2021

More than 3,000 healthcare institutions around the world rely on Avaya. Avaya a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced it will be demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of Avaya OneCloud™ solutions for the healthcare industry at the HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV from August 9-13. Attendees can visit the Avaya booth #2651 to learn how Avaya can help with the communications and analytics solutions to meet the evolving needs of health systems. The HIMSS 2021 event brings together health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world.