Built From Scratch With Advisor Input, Advanced Tool Provides Improved Functionality, Enhanced Cybersecurity, and a Single Login. Thrivent Advisor Network, the destination for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, continues to expand the range of resources available to affiliated advisors. The latest example is Advisor Gateway, a proprietary portal built from the ground-up to meet the need of advisors and their staff for technology that is secure, easy to use and integrates with existing systems. Creation of the new portal was a collaborative effort driven by input from the Thrivent Advisor Network Advisory Council, industry experts, and subject to extensive real-time beta testing.