Biz Markie’s DJ Reveals They Never Made Money From ‘Just A Friend’ Record

On July 16, 2021, the music and entertainment industry, fans and family paused to mourn Biz Markie. He was born as Marcel Theo Hall in Harlem, New York in 1964. Biz Markie made his way into the music industry as a rapper. Early in his career he performed in nightclubs and became recognized through his performances in the colleges in and around the Washington, DC area. His best-known introductory song “Just a Friend” was a top 40 hit. Although many found the song comical, it also made the list of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time. Many celebrities in the music and show business industry describe him as one of the nicest people to be around. Celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter showing love and tribute to the Hip Hop rapper.