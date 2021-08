National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Policy and Global Affairs; Government-University-Industry Research Roundtable; Paula Whitacre, Rapporteur. International engagement and partnership are integral to the U.S. research and development (R&D) enterprise. The U.S. innovation environment relies on complex and diverse cross-sector collaborations and multi-stakeholder coalitions, and international relationships are critical to this mix of partnerships. For decades, top students, researchers, and entrepreneurs from around the world have sought to come to the United States, drawn by a system that values innovation, creativity, and an open exchange of knowledge and talent. Prioritizing these values and partnerships has fostered U.S. science and technology leadership for decades.