Yella Beezy says his most recent arrest on gun and drug charges is all a case of mistaken identification. On Friday (Aug. 13), the Dallas rapper hopped on social media to give his side of the situation, revealing the police officers mistook a bottle of hand sanitizer for a bottle of codeine and promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup, commonly known as lean. "I went to jail and got arrested for hand sanitizer, not no drugs, bruh," Beezy starts in the video. "Let me tell you how desperate they are to make an arrest. The homie got a brand of hand sanitizer that look like drank. It say hand sanitizer on it. You know how girls got eye lashes in the pill jar? She got hand sanitizer in a drank bottle."