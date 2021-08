(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between August 5th and August 15th. Amy Joy Carman, 38, of Avoca, was arrested August 15th following an early morning traffic stop along the 1800 block of Highway 59. Upon further investigation it was determined Carman had suspended driving privileges through the State of Iowa. Carman was also charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and failure to provide insurance. Carman was transferred to the jail without incident where she was released the following morning under her own recognizance.