I'm not sure we've ever published a transfer piece just to say that Roma are cautiously optimistic about signing a particular transfer target. But then again, we've never really covered a transfer saga quite like Roma's pursuit of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Sure, we've followed many protracted rumors in our day, including the club's pursuit of Abraham's predecessor, Edin Dzeko. Our #DaretoDzeko campaign dragged on for months but not because of any reticence on Dzeko's part; he desperately wanted to link up with Miralem Pjanic and Francesco Totti in Rome, but the club needed weeks (if not months) to sort out terms with Manchester City back in the summer of 2015.