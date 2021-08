Sweetgreen has hired Wouleta Ayele as chief technology officer to scale its supply chain model, advance restaurant operations, acquire talent and develop digital platforms. "As we continue to scale and think about what the future of fast food will look like, the technology powering Sweetgreen plays an integral part in creating efficiencies and providing our guests with the best experience possible," Sweetgreen Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman said in a company press release. "Wouleta has the experience, savviness, and leadership to help us make that vision a reality."