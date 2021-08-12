Groups Target Law Allowing non-profit hospitals to shelter for-profit partners and ventures on their campuses tax-free
Trenton NJ, an alliance of New Jersey advocacy organizations working with impacted state residents announced intervention in an ongoing lawsuit to stop the implementation of a recently passed state law exempting non-profit hospitals from property taxation even if for-profit business is conducted on hospital property. Plaintiff interveners NJ Citizen Action and the American Federation of Teachers NJ (AFTNJ) argue the law violates the State Constitution’s uniformity and exemption clauses.theridgewoodblog.net
Comments / 0