UK’s digital bank Starling notes that with their platform and financial services, clients are able to bank “anywhere.”. According to Starling Bank, that’s what makes them a wonderful app for business owners “out and about at festivals.” As part of this ongoing support for the UK’s small businesses, Starling recently revealed that it’s sponsoring Pub in the Park, which is a series of outdoor festivals around England that “brings together award-winning chefs, chart-topping music and all sorts of goods made by small British businesses.”