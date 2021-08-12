Hoboken Mayor Bhalla’s Accused of Offering to Buy Out Councilwoman From Upcoming Election with Offer for Future Employment

Hoboken NJ, On August 5th, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla publicly announced his offer of future employment for a newly created role to a sitting Hoboken City Councilwoman who was potentially opposing his slate in the upcoming general election. The new position being offered would commence after both the mayor’s and the councilwoman’s first terms end on December 31st, 2021. According to Hoboken Councilwomen Jen Giattino (Council Vice President) and Tiffanie Fisher, this violates multiple New Jersey ethics, civil service and criminal codes and they have requested in writing to the Office of Attorney General and the Local Finance Board to investigate the actions of the Hoboken mayor including violations of the following codes: