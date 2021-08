Just last year I would have looked confused if I was asked my opinion on XPG — guided by the parent company ADATA — and its new line of laptops. However, I've now had the chance to test and review both the XPG Xenia 15 gaming laptop and the XPG Xenia Xe 15-inch Ultrabook. While these two laptops were altogether solid, it appears XPG has hit a new level of confidence with its XPG Xenia 14. The laptop is incredibly lightweight, it has a tall 16:10 display, and the touchpad is absolutely enormous. Inside, it has fast PCIe 4.0 storage and two upgradeable RAM slots. There's a lot more to unpack here, and I've been using the Xenia 14 for a week to see whether or not it's worth the relatively reasonable price.