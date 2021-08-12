Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoboken, NJ

criminal codes

theridgewoodblog.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoboken NJ, On August 5th, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla publicly announced his offer of future employment for a newly created role to a sitting Hoboken City Councilwoman who was potentially opposing his slate in the upcoming general election. The new position being offered would commence after both the mayor’s and the councilwoman’s first terms end on December 31st, 2021. According to Hoboken Councilwomen Jen Giattino (Council Vice President) and Tiffanie Fisher, this violates multiple New Jersey ethics, civil service and criminal codes and they have requested in writing to the Office of Attorney General and the Local Finance Board to investigate the actions of the Hoboken mayor including violations of the following codes:

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Service#The Local Finance Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

CDC action heats up debate over vaccine boosters

The debate over COVID vaccine boosters is intensifying after federal health authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised people last week. Health experts said the decision made sense, but the move is likely to spur more confusion than clarity about the need for a booster dose. The...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy