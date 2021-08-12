Cancel
Monica Lewinsky & Linda Tripp Spar in Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Murphy took to Twitter to tease us with a look at the transformations of Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson as the key players in Impeachment: American Crime Story.﻿Whistleblower Linda Tripp is portrayed by the unrecognizable Paulson ﻿and Feldstein plays the gullible Lewinsky who was said to have seduced President Clinton. "See the untold story through their eyes. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7th, only on FX"

