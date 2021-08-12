Cancel
Drinks

Maud's identity for a next-generation tea brand that hopes to fight youth suicide

By Katy Cowan
creativeboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaud, whose clients include Coca-Cola and David Jones, was approached by UnLtd, a not-for-profit that helps young people living at risk in Australia. As nine people die each day by suicide – the leading cause of death of young people – UnLtd wanted to create a "product with purpose", a tea that would literally save lives. Maud was tasked with its identity, packaging and accompanying materials.

