How did the choice of ‘Jeopardy!’ host become so controversial? Here’s what went wrong

Derrick
 4 days ago

When the news leaked last week that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards was circling one of the most coveted jobs in television — the venerable quiz show’s host — the reaction was swift and largely disappointed. After a months-long stretch of rotating guest hosts pitched as a kind of open call to replace the late Alex Trebek, many questioned the decision by Sony Pictures Television, which produces the syndicated series, to tap an internal candidate over a number of higher-profile celebrities.

