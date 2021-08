Our battle for truth, our patients, and the world and against dishonesty, incompetence, conflicts of interest and inhumanity. This book is dedicated to our wives, Fabiola and Martha, who have supported us throughout the pandemic and to our children and grandchildren. We dedicate it also to all the many healthcare professionals and dedicated staff who stood by our sides to help all the patients achieve rapid and complete recoveries on effective early Covid-19 therapy during 2020 and 2021.