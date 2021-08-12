Cancel
Energy Industry

GoodWe Performance through the roof in India’s solar hotspot

By GoodWe
 5 days ago

The Saurashtra region of Gujarat, India is a naturally blessed location with a strategic geographical advantage of abundant sunshine throughout the year, which makes the region a natural solar hotspot. Due to this unique advantage, India ranks first in average sunlight among the top 20 economies. The projects are owned...

