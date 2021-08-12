Cancel
Economy

How publishers can win as privacy takes center stage

By Mimi Wotring
The Drum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the increasingly complex conversation surrounding data privacy in advertising, publishers have often been an afterthought. However, modern publishers have a unique opportunity to protect audiences’ privacy while diversifying their revenue streams, writes Mimi Wotring, senior vice-president of publisher client services at brand safety-focused adtech firm DoubleVerify. The foundation of...

www.thedrum.com

#Advertising#Publishers#Data Monetization#Doubleverify
