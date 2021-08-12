Under the thumb of the Professional Managerial Class
Catherine Liu is a bona fide “liberal.” She’s opposed to cronyism, intolerance and hypocrisy. She values free speech and robust inquiry. She’s passionate about the working poor and the middle class. All of this means that she can’t stand Democrat leadership and “the elites” on the Left. There are so few liberals (and conservatives) these days. We need many more people like her – principled, persuasive, aggressive and willing to call out others in their camps.www.thecouriertimes.com
