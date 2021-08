Lil Nas X spoke out about the pressures of being an openly gay black artist in a new profile with Out magazine. “Growing up in the Atlanta area, I [saw] a lot of microaggressions toward homosexuality,” the singer and rapper told writer Tre’Vell Anderson. “Little things like going into an IHOP and hearing one of your family members say, ‘Look at those faggots’ to two people eating or even just a small [statement like] ‘Boys don’t cry.’ Little shit like living in the hood, not being super into sports, and then having to go outside and pretend that I was.” Nas revealed that while...