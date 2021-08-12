Cancel
Business

Virgin’s Tamara Pickett on winning awards: ‘No matter negative or positive, spark a feeling in someone’

By Eleanor Lim
The Drum
 4 days ago

The Drum Awards for PR recognizes excellence in the PR and communications industry, celebrating the professionals that guide the communications of companies, governments and organizations. Ahead of judging the 2021 awards, the chair of this year’s jury, Tamara Pickett, group communications & external relations director at Virgin, spoke to The Drum about lessons from the pandemic, the biggest changes in the media landscape, and sending Richard Branson to space.

Richard Branson
