Virgin’s Tamara Pickett on winning awards: ‘No matter negative or positive, spark a feeling in someone’

It's a story we've told so many times, it's not even interesting anymore: A big fast-fashion retailer copies a small independent brand; people rightfully get mad at the big retailer, but ultimately nothing is done, because copyright laws fall short when it comes to clothing and the big retailer is too big to fight. Despite all the bad PR companies like Forever 21, Fashion Nova and Shein endure when these copying accusations and ethical shortcomings bubble up on social media and in the press, it continues to happen, and there's almost never so much as an apology.