Taika Waititi has a story for Star Wars film

Taika Waititi‘s adaptation of Flash Gordon is officially set to be developed as a live-action film, though the movie was originally meant to be an animation. Producer John Davis recently spoke to Collider regarding the shift of the film becoming live-action, “Taika is writing it. It was a movie that was a huge influence on him growing up. It is one of his favorite movies. He initially said to me, ‘Let’s do it animated.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ Then we got into it and started developing it and he said, ‘No, let’s do it live-action.’ I said, ‘Even better.’”