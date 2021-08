This manic action game works well on mobile thanks to its swift pacing, slow-motion mechanics, and clever scoring system. Every time a new action game with slow-motion mechanics comes to mobile, I wonder if it will be the one that messes it up or feels overly tired to me. But, time and time and time again I'm always smitten with the result, particularly by how often it papers over the weaknesses of playing games that demand precision using a touch screen. My Friend Pedro is no different. This short but sweet action shooter is loaded with satisfying levels to stunt through John Woo-style, and it ends before any of its flashy action wears too thin.