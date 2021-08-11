Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Justin Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for “POPSTAR,” artist of the year, best cinematography for “Holy” and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for “Peaches.” Megan Thee Stallion is right behind with six nominations, mostly from her hit song “WAP.” The 2021 VMAs will return to New York City, airing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Nas
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Popstar#Wap#The Barclays Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
NBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy