Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Durst testifies about happy life before wife's disappearance

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand again at his Los Angeles murder trial to reflect on happy moments in his life in New York with two women prosecutors allege he would later kill. Durst said Wednesday that he, his wife, Kathie Durst, and his best friend Susan Berman got along famously when they lived in New York in the 1970s. But he described his marriage beginning to go sour. Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 and was later declared dead. Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman 18 years later because she was about to tell authorities what she knew about his wife's disappearance.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy