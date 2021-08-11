Durst testifies about happy life before wife's disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand again at his Los Angeles murder trial to reflect on happy moments in his life in New York with two women prosecutors allege he would later kill. Durst said Wednesday that he, his wife, Kathie Durst, and his best friend Susan Berman got along famously when they lived in New York in the 1970s. But he described his marriage beginning to go sour. Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 and was later declared dead. Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman 18 years later because she was about to tell authorities what she knew about his wife's disappearance.