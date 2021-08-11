Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

'Lost Leonardo' unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvator Mundi, a painting of Jesus Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, has been enveloped in mystery and intrigue ever since it was first acquired, restored and celebrated as a lost original of the Renaissance master. “The Lost Leonardo,” which Sony Pictures Classics releases in theaters Friday, engrossingly frames the entire, unlikely saga like an international thriller as opaque as any John Le Carré novel. To its director, the Danish filmmaker Andreas Koefoed, it’s also a kind of dark fairy tale, complete with a prince and a lost treasure. Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is believed to be behind its record-setting 2017 purchase of $450 million.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mysteries#Ap#Renaissance#Sony Pictures Classics#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Visual ArtEsquire

'The Lost Leonardo' Documentary Reveals the True Story Behind A Supposed Renaissance Masterpiece

Let me ask you something: how many paintings by Leonardo da Vinci exist in the world? A dozen? Fifty? Maybe a hundred?. Whenever I pose this query to people, the guess I receive in reply is usually one of two extreme, and opposing, options: something impossibly low like, “There’s what, three?” or something insanely high like, “I don’t know...500?” The answer is actually closer to the impossibly low end of the spectrum. There are eight works that we know unequivocally that the master painted and then another nine or so that experts are pretty sure he created but the provenance—records that trace the painting’s whereabouts from easel to present day—is disputed, lost, or incomplete. A single painting by Leonardo is one of the rarest, not to mention most valuable, items on earth.
New Orleans, LAimdb.com

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn’t It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing layers of varnish and overpainting to uncover an image that is striking but damaged, dotted with white blotches and streaks, like emanations of a lightning flash. But as she starts the process of restoration, filling in the colors, teasing out a buried layer that shows the thumb in a different.
Visual ArtKCET

'The Lost Leonardo' Is a Priceless Piece of Art History at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on August 10th

Q&A immediately following with director/co-writer Andreas Koefoed and art restorer of the Salvator Mundi, Dianne Modestin. A fascinating and provocative documentary about the Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci and recently restored. Although there is no evidence from his lifetime that the artist painted it himself, it is the most expensive painting ever sold — for $450.3 million to an undisclosed buyer at Christie’s in New York in 2017. The strange story of this mysterious and controversial painting unfolds as a real-life thriller involving prominent and shady figures from the worlds of art, finance and politics.
Visual ArtPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: A Slickly Compelling Doc About the Most Expensive Painting Ever Sold

In 2005, an art scavenger named Alexander Parish bought a High Renaissance painting from a small New Orleans auction house for $1,175. In 2017, Christie’s sold a heavily restored version of that same painting — the provenance of which had since become the art world’s hottest controversy — to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia for a cool $450,300,000 (presumably outbidding Kenneth Branagh’s character from “Tenet”). Mohammad bin Salman’s record-shattering purchase consecrated the idea that “Salvator Mundi” is an original Da Vinci better than any historian ever could, but if the origins of this oil-on-walnut portrait weren’t so intensely disputed, perhaps...
Visual ArtDeadline

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: Riveting Documentary Explores Record $450 Million Sale Of Da Vinci Painting Some Claim Was A Fake

Is it a fake or is it real? That is just one of the intriguing questions posed in The Lost Leonardo, a fascinating and riveting new documentary that tells the tale of the painting known as the Salvator Mundi (The Savior of the World), commissioned circa 1500 and reputedly painted by da Vinci. It first surfaced in 1900, bought at a shady New Orleans auction for $1,175 in 2005 and later sold at a Christie’s auction for $450 million, a record sum for any painting.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Arthouse Distributors Fret At Slow Return Of “55+ Crowd”; ‘The Lost Leonardo,’ Pablo Larrain’s ‘Ema’ Debut – Specialty Preview

Documentaries about a da Vinci and a dictator, a Pablo Larraín drama with Gael Garcia Bernal, a Donnie Yen martial arts thriller by the late Benny Chan, and CODA — Apple’s record-busting Sundance acquisition — make specialty bows this weekend as the arthouse sector fights through a slow reopening. “The market is still finding a balance right now,” said Kyle Westphal, theatrical sales manager for Music Box Films (and programming associate for Chicago’s Music Box Theatre). The distributor debuts Larraín’s Ema in 11 theaters in nine markets with plans to expand thereafter — to maybe another 20, but it’s hard to...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Audience Finds ‘The Lost Leonardo’ – Specialty Box Office

Sony Pictures Classics’ The Lost Leonardo had a notable debut on three screens on a quiet weekend for specialty openings. The film about da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi painting opened to $13,209 with a per screen average of $4,403 ahead of a national release. The distributor has been a steadying presence a tough arthouse climate. Its Nine Days ranked 17 in North America for week 3 on 391 screens, and 12 Mighty Orphans was 23 in week 10 on 30 screens. Directed by Andreas Koefoed (At Home in the World, Ballroom Dancer), the film is the inside story behind the most expensive painting...
Visual Artfilmmakermagazine.com

“The Truth is Lost As Well”: Andreas Koefoed on his Art Documentary The Lost Leonardo

When I saw The Lost Leonardo at the Tribeca Film Festival, I expected a documentary about art history, restoration techniques and how paintings are authenticated. I was vaguely aware of the film’s subject—the painting “Salvator Mundi,” a portrait of Jesus discovered in a New Orleans estate sale in April 2005 and later deemed a lost work by Leonardo da Vinci. What I was unaware of was the controversy over the painting’s authorship, its journey through the world of high finance and unfettered capitalism and how this made it an object of desire, a status symbol, for political actors like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a film about Leonardo, I hardly expected insights about Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination.
MuseumsPosted by
CNN

Dozens of Nazi-looted artworks are exhibiting in New York

Dozens of artworks once stolen from Jewish collectors by the Nazis in the 1930s and '40s will be exhibited in New York starting on Friday. Taken before and during World War II, the paintings being displayed at Manhattan's Jewish Museum include works by European greats Pablo Picasso, Camille Pissarro and Paul Cézanne.
Religionsouthcooknews.com

Paradox Lost: Longing, Alienation, and the Mystery of Humanity in a Technological Age on September 16

11am - 12:30pm,Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. This event is free and open to the public; registration required. The Christian concept of creation is contested in the present age for many reasons, but one of those reasons is the incredibility of a distinctiveness of humanity beyond the explainable and the material. Figures from the past century—from Walker Percy to Wendell Berry to Marilynne Robinson—though have drawn from theology, biology, psychology, and the humanities to suggest that the mysteriousness of human nature points beyond itself to a greater mystery of the cosmos. Christian theology can account both for the human similarity to the rest of nature and the human predicament of alienation from nature, and from ourselves. A sense of humanity as a paradox of integrity-in-brokenness, intelligibility-in-mystery, cultivation-in-conservation, and wayfaring-in-habitation can help us to reconcile the tensions between imagination and reason, community and individualism, and realism and justice while maintaining what we intuit to be true—that humanity is unique—alongside the challenges to that uniqueness in questions about whether humanity is alone in the universe or can be replicated by an algorithm.
Visual ArtLiterary Hub

Mariella Guzzoni on Van Gogh’s Love of Literature

Big Table is a half-hour arts program/podcast, an exploration of art and culture as told through interviews with authors and artists, conducted and curated by writer, editor, and publisher JC Gabel and a small cast of contributors. In this episode, Italian curator Mariella Guzzoni discusses Vincent’s Books: Van Gogh and...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

How the ‘art of the insane’ inspired the surrealists – and was twisted by the Nazis

On a winter’s day in 1898, a stocky young man with a handlebar moustache was hurrying along the banks of a canal in Hamburg, north Germany. Franz Karl Bühler was in a panic, fleeing a gang of mysterious agents who had been tormenting him for months. There was only one way to escape, he thought. He must swim for it. So he plunged into the dark water, close to freezing at this time of year, and struck out for the far side. When he was hauled on to the bank, soaked and shivering, it became clear to passersby that there was something odd about the man. There was no sign of his pursuers. He was confused, perhaps insane. So he was taken to the nearby Friedrichsberg “madhouse”, as it was known then, and taken inside. He would remain in the dubious care of the German psychiatric system for the next 42 years, one of hundreds of thousands of patients who lived near-invisible lives behind the asylum walls.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

There are two Marina Abramović exhibitions opening next month, and they’re free

We’ve been promised a major Marina Abramović retrospective at the Royal Academy for ages. It just keeps getting delayed and pushed back and nudged about, but this... well, this isn’t it either. Instead, this is something smaller and more intimate, but no less ‘OMG it’s Marina, I have to go immediately and put it on Instagram and also get a tattoo of it and scream MAAAAAARIIIINAAAAAAAAAA as I walk in crying and shaking and weeing myself’ from the biggest name in contemporary performance art.
ScienceDesign Taxi

Preserved Dagger Could Help Unlock A Mysterious, Long-Lost Indian Civilization

In the village of Konthagai, southern India, archaeologists have retrieved an iron dagger that holds a missing piece in studying the little-known Keeladi civilization. The dagger, preserved in a burial urn alongside skeletal remains, had a wooden handle, which remained partially intact. This preservation, a rare occurrence in wooden materials, may allow researchers to date the site’s artifacts more precisely. It’s not yet known how the wood stayed in such great condition all these centuries.
Visual ArtByrdie

30 Tattoos That Are Truly Works of Art

There are museums all over the world that are homes to thousands of paintings and sculptures that have defined the art world throughout history. From Van Gogh's famous post-impressionist paintings to Michelangelo's Renaissance work, these famous artworks have become more than things to look at—they've become part of our greater culture.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Lost Falls’ #1 is a seductive, paranoid sci-fi mystery

The creators of Wyrd are back this week with a new four-issue series called Lost Falls. Curt Pires and Antonio Fuso tell a tale of a detective who wakes up with no memory of how he got to a small town called Lost Falls. It’s a dreamlike narrative that will have you feel waves of unnerving dread, contemplative mystery, and disturbing horror.

Comments / 0

Community Policy