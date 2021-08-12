Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Noles News: FSU takes Duval

By Perry Kostidakis
Tomahawk Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 blue-chip quarterback and Florida State Seminoles football commit AJ Duffy continued with his blog series with Sports Illustrated:. We’ve got a bunch of new players. A couple of new linemen, got a new receiver who I know pretty well — Jaleel Skinner. He’s a big target for me for FSU so it was cool to get him here to build that relationship. I know Skinner from Cam Newton workouts out in Georgia, 7-on-7 stuff. I met him and I know what he brings to the table. I was just real fired up when he came here. He’s as good as advertised. He’s big, long, fast, catches everything so it will be a lot of fun to use him. We’ll use him all over the field this year.

www.tomahawknation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#San Antonio Spurs#American Football#Noles News#Sports Illustrated#Seminoles Com#Splitzoneduo#Duuuuuuuuuvalllllll#Unlv#Athlon Sports#Acc#Mac#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces lasting blemish from Afghanistan exit

President Biden is facing criticism over his administration’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan that could leave a lasting blemish on his presidency. Biden, who ran for president in part on his foreign policy experience, looked like he was caught flat-footed as he and other U.S. officials acknowledged on Monday that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much more quickly than they anticipated.
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, is hospitalized and on a ventilator

CNN — Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator, according to a tweet over the weekend from his official account. In an tweet on August 10, Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, and said, “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy