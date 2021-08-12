Noles News: FSU takes Duval

2022 blue-chip quarterback and Florida State Seminoles football commit AJ Duffy continued with his blog series with Sports Illustrated:. We’ve got a bunch of new players. A couple of new linemen, got a new receiver who I know pretty well — Jaleel Skinner. He’s a big target for me for FSU so it was cool to get him here to build that relationship. I know Skinner from Cam Newton workouts out in Georgia, 7-on-7 stuff. I met him and I know what he brings to the table. I was just real fired up when he came here. He’s as good as advertised. He’s big, long, fast, catches everything so it will be a lot of fun to use him. We’ll use him all over the field this year.