Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/12/21

After much discussion over the past couple years, the Field of Dreams Game is finally here. The Yankees and White Sox will square off in Dyersville, IA, at the site of the 1989 movie. It will be the start of a three-game set (moving back to Chicago after a Friday off-day) that should really test the Yankees after 13 games in a row against under-.500 or slumping teams. Taking two out of three from the Royals was good, but the White Sox are not to be taken lightly. Let’s see if the Yankees’ superb run of 9 of 10 series victories can continue against the AL Central leaders.