Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Chef Bryan Weaver’s Butcher & Bee Continues to Stand Out in East Nashville

By Steve Cavendish
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s impossible for me to enter a restaurant these days without a singular question running through my head: How is this place really doing?. And the follow-up questions. Does the kitchen have enough staff? Did the experienced servers stick with the restaurant through the pandemic? (And did the restaurant stick with them?) Are the bars that were converted into takeout-prep spaces back in service? How much double duty is the host pulling at the front? Are the tables getting cleared or are the dirty plates piling up due to a lack of dishwashers? You might be surprised at the lengths chefs and general managers will go to keep a good one.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Restaurants#Falafel#Summer Squash#Food Drink#Israeli#Arab#Jewish#Italian#B B#Romesco#Turkish#Portuguese#Mendocino#Sunburst Farms
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces lasting blemish from Afghanistan exit

President Biden is facing criticism over his administration’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan that could leave a lasting blemish on his presidency. Biden, who ran for president in part on his foreign policy experience, looked like he was caught flat-footed as he and other U.S. officials acknowledged on Monday that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much more quickly than they anticipated.
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, is hospitalized and on a ventilator

CNN — Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator, according to a tweet over the weekend from his official account. In an tweet on August 10, Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, and said, “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy