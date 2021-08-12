Chef Bryan Weaver’s Butcher & Bee Continues to Stand Out in East Nashville

It’s impossible for me to enter a restaurant these days without a singular question running through my head: How is this place really doing?. And the follow-up questions. Does the kitchen have enough staff? Did the experienced servers stick with the restaurant through the pandemic? (And did the restaurant stick with them?) Are the bars that were converted into takeout-prep spaces back in service? How much double duty is the host pulling at the front? Are the tables getting cleared or are the dirty plates piling up due to a lack of dishwashers? You might be surprised at the lengths chefs and general managers will go to keep a good one.