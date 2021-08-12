OUR VIEW: COVID-19 | Vaccine incentive money well spent

It didn’t take long.

This month the state of Minnesota offered unvaccinated residents $100 apiece to get their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine. As of Tuesday morning, more than 30,000 applications for the payment had been received — well over the $2.5 million in federal aid Gov. Tim Walz had set aside for the incentive program.

The governor this week beefed up the funds for the program, which is to expire Sunday.

The incentive program prompted some grumbling from the roughly 50 percent of Minnesotans who got their vaccination as promptly as possible. But for those people, the reward came from doing their socially responsible duty — and from the peace of mind of being immunized against COVID-19.

Others needed more prompting. Yes, it would have been better had these August inoculations come in May or June, but now beats never.

The incentive program was prompted by the surge in the pandemic triggered by the delta variant of the virus, which is far more contagious than earlier versions of the bug. Minnesota has not been as hard hit as some states — largely because Minnesota has had better immunization rates — but also because Minnesotans spend less time inside during the summer than people in Florida, Arkansas or Texas. But nobody should want this state to hit the medical services crisis that afflicts those states.

Even with this new uptick in vaccinations, we would benefit from more people getting the jab. The $100 incentive is a nice carrot. Pretty soon — once the vaccines get full federal approval (they are now on emergency authorization) — it will be time to get out the stick.

Walz declared Wednesday that state employees will have to either show proof of vaccination or agree to weekly tests before returning to the office. The University of Minnesota said it will require vaccination of students and staff once the vaccines receive full federal approval. The Pentagon is already moving to require vaccination of service members. Many major private employers are doing the same.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, who covets Walz’s job, called such a mandate for state workers “divisive and unproductive.”

It is baffling that anybody in a responsible public position should be so forthright in defending the “right” to spread sickness and death. If vaccines are divisive, it’s because certain politicians have sought to make them so.

To Gazelka we say: Be silent. To the already vaccinated, we say: Thank you. To the unvaccinated, we say: Get your shot now and get your money while you can.