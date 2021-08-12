Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Martin, Daniel Allen

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Allen Martin, 65- Grandpa, Father, Husband, and flashlight connoisseur, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2021. Dan started life in Kansas City, Mo, on August 11, 1955. He then moved to the Pheonix, AZ area, where he lived with his grandmother, whom he called Mom. Dan later moved to Utah with his parents, where he graduated from Lehi High School. Dan joined the US Marine Corps, where he worked as a sharpshooter and Crew Chief for Amphibious Landing Vehicles. He was proud to have served his Country. Dan spent his working years employed at ATK Thiokol, trucking for Ray Bethers in SLC, and later a federal employee at ATK, then Raytheon in Tucson, AZ. Dan married Lori Mathews on May 22, 1976. Dan and Lori enjoyed motorcycle trips on the Harley and many other fun vacations together. Dan and Lori welcomed three kids into their crew and later rolled out the red carpet for nine grandkids and two great-grandkids (with one on the way). Dan and Lori were the happiest when spending time with their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Dan is survived by his wife Lori, daughters Tori (Rob) and Lexy (Chris), son Tyrel (Missy), grandkids Sherice (Ryan), Natty (Alex), Gabby (Colton), Brianna, Haiden, Jack, Annie, Riley and Easton, great-grandkids Louie and Milo, sisters Bev (Aaron), Mona (Steve), Judy (Greg) and Jane (Scott), and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, parents-in-law, brother Randy and sisters JoAnn and Nola. All are welcome at a remembrance luncheon on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The luncheon will be held at Mathews Campground in Blacksmith Fork Canyon at 11:00 am (41*37'51.4" N 111*42'25.4" W, 7 miles east of Hyrum Mcdonalds). Visiting will continue until 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, make a memory with your loved ones. Tell us what you did at dansremembrance@gmail.com or drop us a note.

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine Corps#Lehi High School#Atk#Raytheon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Tinley Park, ILpioneertribune.com

Daniel R. Watson

TINLEY PARK, Ill. – Daniel Ray Watson, 73, of Tinley Park, Ill., was surrounded by family as he peacefully left this world to be with our Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer). He was born at the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital on Aug....
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Gregory Paul Daniels

Gregory Paul Daniels, 60, also known as “PeeWee” received his heavenly wings on Monday morning, July 26, 2021. He was a resident of Port Arthur, Tx and was employed with Port Arthur Housing Authority. Gregory served in the Army as a National Guard for over 20 years where he was...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Bodhi Ryan Daniels

Bodhi Ryan Daniels was born to Ashleigh and Joseph of Quincy at 9:34 a.m. on July 26, 2021, at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Bodhi weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches in length. Bodhi joins siblings Annabella, 10; Adalie, 8: and Noah, 5.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Payne to wed Cushing

Kevin Andrew Payne and Amelia Marie Cushing will be married in the Logan Temple on Aug. 27, 2021. Kevin is the son of Larry and Edna Payne. Amelia is the daughter of Andy and Becky Cushing. A reception will be held Aug. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at This Is The...
Montpelier, IDHerald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Heward

I am writing on behalf of our mother Sally Heward and my sisters Valerie, Barbara and Tracy. I recently relocated our mother to Houston, TX due to failing health. Our mother loved her Lanark Lane home, Ovid, Montpelier and surrounding communities. We, extend our gratitude to her Dr’s, EMS, Bear Lake Hospital, her dentist and Bear Lake Manor who over saw her care. The police and fire depts. for the well checks to her home. The pharmacists, meals on wheels, grocery store/stores, banker, insurance agent, postal delivery, car repairman, the propane driver, the restaurants she frequented, her friends at Sinclair station/store in Paris, David, Valarie’s significant other, her two brother’s Dean and his wife Bonnie and Bill before his passing routinely drove down from Salt Lake just to “check on Sally” have lunch and back up the canyon to the city all in a day’s jaunt. Her neighbor’s and friends who cleared the winter snow from her porch, steps and driveway. And to whom anyone that extended a.
Hazleton, PAStandard-Speaker

Marie Martin

Marie Martin, 95, of Hazleton passed away Saturday morning at the home of her daughter, Mary. Funeral arrangements will be announced in an upcoming edition of the Standard-Speaker. Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with Tom Boyle assisting, is handling arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy