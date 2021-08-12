Hodges, Jeanne Marie (Smith)

Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Jeanne Marie, 72, unexpectedly passed away in her home in Logan, UT, on August 5th 2021. She was the first born, on May 21st, 1949, in Kellogg, ID, to Frank Eugene Smith and Anna Beulah Smith. Jeanne grew up amongst many family members and loved sharing stories of her childhood and the memories made between Idaho and California, where she was raised. As an adult she lived in California, Utah, and Nevada. As well as many long stays with her daughters, in Alaska and Northern Idaho. She enjoyed road trips, stays in Bear Lake at the family cabin, long hours of shopping (especially antiques!), musical or opera productions, all types of music, anything purple, cooking delicious meals from scratch, and most importantly, her family. Jeanne was blessed with 6 children and 5 grandchildren, with whom she spoke of, with great pride and love. Without a doubt, being a mom and grandma was her greatest accomplishment. Jeanne is survived by her children, Julie Wright (Michael) of Knoxville, TN, Kristine Marie (Krisae) Jacobus of Hope, ID, Priscilla Hodges of Wasilla, AK, Nathaniel Hodges (Becky) of Fish Haven, ID and Jake Hodges of Las Vegas, NV. And her 5 grandchildren, Kya, Owen, Gavin, Lyla, and Liam. Also, her sweet Kitty, Missy. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and her son Richard "Ricky" Noble. She missed them all dearly and we are sure she is so happy to be with them again. A private family service will be held on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at Nelson Funeral Home, at 10:30am. Followed by a graveside service at the Logan Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . We love you mom and cherish all the times of laughter and memories made!